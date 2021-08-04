Parliament Live Updates: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, to discuss Central Govt's three farm laws
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report
Congress MPs give adjournment notices to discuss Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha
New Delhi: Amid the logjam over the 'Pegasus project' media report, several Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties to stay united to fight back the party in power at the Centre. He was addressing the breakfast meeting held by the Opposition parties.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament. For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.
Govt lines up 5 Bills in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
The government has lined up five Bills in the Upper House on Wednesday. The Bills for consideration and passing are: The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Amendment) Bill, 2021, The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.
Three Bills are related to the finance ministry which will be moved by Nirmala Sitharaman. The RS bulletin states that the Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move a Bill for consideration -- to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh, be taken into consideration.
While Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is to move the Bill further to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008, as passed by the Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for consideration the Bill to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha.
The reports of the standing committees of Transport Tourism and culture, Other Backward Class, and Chemical and Fertilizer will be presented in the House. The government is pushing the Bills amid din till now as stalemate continued.
Rajya Sabha Opposition floor leaders of like-minded parties to meet today at Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 AM today to chalk out floor strategy.
