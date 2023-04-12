'Parliament doesn't function...': Congress' jibe over BJP celebrating new Parliament building

New Delhi: Congress questions new Parliament building sans democracy |

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday ridiculed the Modi government priding over the new Parliament building but a dysfunctional parliamentary democracy.

Never seen any major democracy in the world obsessed with a new building of Parliament, where Parliament doesn't function and yet celebrating the building and not worried that it is not meant to be a monument, but it shold be alive, Sharma said.

Anand Sharma gives clear view about Rajasthan CM and Former Deputy

He gave details of three important sectors where heavy job losses have taken place in March itself - construction, manufacturing and the retail sector. On the question of fight between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Anand Sharma aid the Congress has taken a very clear view.



"We have a popular government and a Chief Minister who is delivering. If you look at the policies, the recent schemes and the decisions and the schemes announced in the budget, they have gone down very well with the people of Rajasthan," Sharma said.

'National objective is important'

"We are more focused as a party in strengthening and also the party, but, also ensuring as a government, their effective implementation of the schemes, which people have welcomed, for the renewal of a mandate few months down the line in Rajasthan, I have said so, your question, I have answered, we are committed. For us the larger national objective is important and that’s what Congress will strive for," he added.