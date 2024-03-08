 'Papa... I Quit': 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies Of Suicide In Kota; 6th Such Case This Year
“Papa, I can't handle it. I will not be able to pass JEE. I don't dare to tell you. I quit," the student's suicide note read.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
One more JEE aspirant died of suicide in the coaching hub Kota, Rajasthan, by consuming poison at rented accommodation on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Abhishek Singh, a resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar. He was preparing for JEE in Kota since last year.

The police officials said that a suicide note had been recovered from the room that read, “Papa, I can't handle it. I will not be able to pass JEE. I don't dare to tell you. I quit." He was last seen on Thursday evening.

DSP Dharamveer Singh said that Abhishek has been living in a paying guest accommodation in the Vigyan Nagar area for the last month. He had skipped two tests. The family members have been informed and the investigation is on. So far, six students have committed suicide in Kota this year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

