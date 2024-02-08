'Pandavas Asked For 5 Villages, We Are Asking For 3 Centres Of Hindu Faith,' Says Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | File

In a significant address to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dropped hints regarding the ancient cities of Kashi and Mathura, drawing parallels to the recent developments in Ayodhya indicating a potential shift in focus towards the disputed sites of Gyanvapi in Kashi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura.

Referencing the epic Mahabharata, Adityanath evoked the narrative where Lord Krishna, in his quest for peace, sought only five villages from the Kauravas.

Drawing a parallel, Adityanath highlighted the current Hindu society's aspirations, emphasizing the importance of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura as the three centers of their faith. “They asked for three villages and we are asking for just three centers of our Faith,” Yogi said.

Addressing the opposition, Adityanath questioned their stance on hindering the development of these sacred cities. He pointed out the injustices faced by Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura under previous administrations, likening them to the adversities encountered by the Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

Expressing contentment over the recent establishment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath emphasized the significance of fulfilling commitments and taking tangible actions. He underscored his administration's proactive approach, stating, "We do not only talk. We walk the talk”.

This sentiment underscores the determination of his administration to translate promises into tangible results for the benefit of the people.

Adityanath also commented on the delay in the pran-pratisha of the Ram Temple, questioning the mentality hindering the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. He criticized the previous government for imposing curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya, drawing parallels with the injustices faced by the Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

"The previous government imposed curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya. For centuries, Ayodhya was the victim of evil intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I must refer to the injustice that occurred 5,000 years ago. Pandavas, too, faced injustice," Adityanath stated, delving into Mahabharata references.

The Chief Minister highlighted Nandi Baba's observation of Ayodhya's celebrations and drew a “parallel to the opening of Vyas ji ka tahkhana in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, suggesting a broader cultural and historical context to the ongoing developments in the state.

"How long Nandi will stare towards mosque," Yogi asked in reference to expanding his vision beyond Ayodhya,

Adityanath also spoke about the importance of Kashi and Mathura in the Hindu faith. Referring to the disputed sites of Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosque, he hinted at future developments in these areas.

Drawing upon the narrative of the Mahabharata, Adityanath likened the Hindu society's quest for development in these three centers to Krishna's request for five villages from the Kauravas. He emphasized the determination of his government to address the needs and aspirations of the Hindu community.

"The whole country was happy about Ayodhya ceremony. Ayodhya City was brought within the purview of prohibitions and curfew by the previous governments. Ayodhya faced injustice. This is what happened with Kashi and Mathura," Adityanath stated, highlighting the challenges faced by these sacred cities.

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Renames Kannauj Medical College, Targets Samajwadi Party

Furthermore, Adityanath underscored the importance of unity and inclusivity in the development process. He cautioned against the politicization of religious issues, noting that such divisions could hinder progress and create discord within society.

"These three centers are very special to the faith. There is a determination, and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division," Adityanath remarked, urging for a collective effort towards the common goal of development.