Panchkula VIRAL VIDEO: Man Thrashes Wife With Baseball Bat After 'Finding' Her With Another Man In Car; Arrested

Man beats wife with a baseball bat after finding her in a car with another man

A video from Panchkula in Haryana showed a man beating his wife with a baseball bat in the public out in the open. The incident took place in the park in sector 26 of Panchkula. The video of the husband beating the wife with a baseball bat was recorded by a person in the park.

In the video that has gone viral, it can be seen that the man attacks the woman in the car with a baseball bat after he finds his wife with another man in a car.

Woman in the car attacked by man with baseball bat

The man smashes the door of the car after he finds out about his wife sitting inside the car with another man.

The man thrashes the woman with the baseball bat even as she requests him to stop doing so. Initially, the man sitting in the car is too shocked to react. However, he tries to reason with the angry man beating his wife in a public park.

पंचकूला में एक पति द्वारा पत्नी से मारपीट करने का मामला आया सामने।



पति द्वारा पत्नी को शक के आधार पर बेसबॉल से पीटने का वीडियो आया सामने।



पीड़ित महिला की शिकायत कर सेक्टर 25 चोंकि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को पति को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/sHncFca5Zp — Journalist Rajeev Rathi (@RajivRathi999) April 16, 2024

The man who was with the woman in the car couldn't dare to muster the courage to stop the man from beating the woman. However, people in the park, hearing the commotion, interfere and stop the man from physically hurting the woman.

Man alleges wife involved in wrongdoing

According to local media reports, the husband alleged that the woman, his wife, was indulging in excesses and spending money unnecessarily. At this, the people in the park can could be seen making the person understand that beating the woman is wrong and that he shouldn't try and take the law into his own hands.

Case filed

Police learnt about the incident and a case was filed in the matter in the police station at sector 25, according to reports. The police have booked the husband and an investigation is underway.