Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Tangdhar sector

Srinagar

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Tangdhar sector on Tuesday drawing a strong response from India, officials said. “On 16 June 2020, in the early morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given,” an Army statement said.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas near the LoC. Over the last few days there have been a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri and Tanghdhar sectors in Kashmir and to the South of Pir Panjal in Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch. One Army soldier was killed in action and two others were injured in the Pakistani shelling on Saturday night in the Kirni sector of Poonch.

3 ultras killed

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Turkawan­gam area in J&K’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning. IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS that three terrorists have been eliminated. —Agencies