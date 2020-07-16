Pakistan grants second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs of India said that Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to forego his rights to seek implementation of judgment of International Court of Justice.

MEA's statement came after Pakistan claimed that Kulbushan had refused to file a review plea for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

MEA further added that Pakistan's claim that Kulbushan Jadhav refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of farce.

"Kulbushan Jadhav sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He was coerced to refuse to file review in his case," MEA said.

The Ministry also said that India sought unimpeded access to Jadhav to discuss his remedies and despite repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav, MEA said.

Further, MEA said, "Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with ICJ judgement in the case" and added that Pakistan refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order related to the case to India.

"ICJ has already held that Pakistan is in egregious violation of international law. Government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. To that end, it would consider all appropriate options," added MEA.