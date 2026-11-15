Pakistan-Based Agent Orchestrated Railway Track Blast In Rajasthan; 2 Arrested | X / ANI

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two people, including a woman, from Punjab's Gurdaspur district for their alleged involvement in the November 3 blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track in Sri Ganganagar district. Investigators have found a Pakistan connection to the conspiracy, with Pakistani agents allegedly coordinating the attack through social media and paying the accused ₹30,000 to carry it out.

The arrested accused have been identified as Davinder Singh (22) and Mahakdeep Kaur (21), both residents of Gurdaspur district. Police have also detained some other suspected associates in connection with the case.

ATS ADG Dinesh MN said Mahakdeep Kaur was in contact with a Pakistani agent, Shah and Chacha, through social media. Both are said to be associated with the ISI. The agents allegedly instructed the duo to travel to Rajasthan and execute the blast.

According to investigators, the two were sent to Rajasthan empty-handed and collected a packet containing an improvised explosive device (IED) from a designated location after reaching the state.

Investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly made three trips to Sri Ganganagar to execute the attack. They first visited the area on October 6 and conducted reconnaissance at several locations but could not carry out the blast.

They returned on October 12-13 and planted the explosive device on the railway track. However, the device failed to explode. On November 3, they allegedly returned once again, placed the explosive packet on the track, and successfully triggered the blast.

The explosion took place at around 9.45 pm near 50 GB village. A passenger train had passed through the section barely half an hour earlier. The blast damaged two concrete and steel railway sleepers beneath the track and created a crater nearly 2.5 feet deep.

Railway traffic on the route remained suspended for around 10 hours, while eight trains operating on the route were cancelled following the explosion.

According to the investigation, a new trend has emerged of luring single women into a trap by feigning romantic interest and offering them money. Previously, the ATS arrested a woman named Babita from Gangapur City who was lured into a love trap by Pakistani agents.

Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash said police initially analyzed mobile phone records of numbers active near the blast site around the time of the incident. CCTV footage from Ramsinghpur town and nearby villages was also examined to track the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles before and after the explosion.

Technical evidence and other intelligence inputs eventually led the investigation to Gurdaspur. A Rajasthan Police team, with assistance from Punjab Police, conducted raids and arrested the two prime accused.

During the operation, ATS recovered two firearms, 46 cartridges, and ₹30,000 allegedly provided by the Pakistani agent. Police are also examining the mobile phones seized from the accused, which have reportedly revealed communication with Pakistani agents and indications of financial transactions.

Police are interrogating the accused to establish the complete conspiracy, identify other people involved, and ascertain the motive behind targeting the railway infrastructure.

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