‘One Lip Kiss Please?’: Thai YouTuber JustKeth Harassed On Camera By Rajasthan Man

A Thai-French YouTuber and IRL streamer, JustKeth, was allegedly harassed by a man during a nighttime livestream in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after he approached her and asked for a kiss on her lips instead of a selfie. The uncomfortable interaction was captured on camera and has since circulated on social media, triggering criticism over the man's behaviour towards the foreign content creator.

In the video, JustKeth is seen livestreaming outdoors when the man approaches her. Instead of asking for a photograph, he makes an inappropriate request for a lip kiss, leaving the streamer visibly uncomfortable and taken aback.Keth shared the video of the incident across her streaming platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

The streamer can be heard clearly refusing his demand, while her awkward reaction captures her discomfort during the encounter. Despite her rejection, the interaction draws attention to the man's audacity in making such an intimate request to a woman he had approached on the street.

JustKeth Refuses Man's Request For Lip Kiss During Livestream

The video shows the man approaching JustKeth while she is interacting with viewers during her livestream. He appears to seek physical intimacy rather than a photograph, asking her for a kiss directly on her lips.

JustKeth responds with a clear verbal rejection. Her visibly uncomfortable expression and awkward reaction have drawn attention to the incident, with social media users criticising the man's conduct and questioning his behaviour towards a woman travelling alone.

The incident was particularly concerning as it unfolded during a public livestream, with the streamer unable to avoid having the uncomfortable encounter broadcast to her viewers in real time.

Social Media Users Condemn Man's Behaviour

The video was shared by an X user, @iNikhilsaini, who criticised the behaviour of some men who allegedly assume that foreign women visiting India would be more receptive to inappropriate advances simply because of their nationality.

Several users reacting to the post expressed shock over the man's audacity, while others called for greater attention to the incident. The episode has also reignited discussions about the safety and treatment of foreign women travelling in India.

No Police Action Reported So Far

As of November 15, there have been no reports of a police complaint, the man's identification or any action by the authorities in connection with the incident.

There has also been no publicly reported official response regarding the livestream encounter. The incident remains under discussion on social media, with the circulating video drawing attention to the harassment faced by the streamer.

JustKeth, who is known for her outdoor and travel livestreams, has been streaming from different Indian destinations, including Mumbai, Udaipur and Jaipur, during her ongoing visit to the country.