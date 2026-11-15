Kolkata Man Brutally Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Pet Dogs After Breakup; Arrested

A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged from Kolkata's Bikramgarh area, where a man allegedly killed his former girlfriend's two pet dogs to take revenge on her after their breakup. The accused reportedly video-called the woman and showed her one of the dogs hanging from a noose.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sanjeev Bhattacharya, lived with his partner in a rented apartment in Bikramgarh. The woman, who works as a DJ, had recently ended their relationship and moved out of the apartment, leaving her two pet dogs in his care, a neighbour said.

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Angered by her decision to leave, Bhattacharya allegedly took out his frustration on the animals on Saturday. According to animal rights activists, he video-called the woman and showed her how he had hanged one of her dogs.

Panicked by what she saw, the woman reportedly shared the footage with others and contacted a local resident, requesting him to rush to the apartment and check on the animals.

When the man and some other locals reached the flat, they found both dogs dead. One had allegedly been hanged, while the other, a puppy, had its head crushed with a brick. Blood was reportedly scattered across the apartment floor.

Actress and animal rights activist Debleena Dutt, along with members of animal welfare organisations, reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Jadavpur police also arrived at the apartment and took Bhattacharya into custody. Reports suggested that the accused was mentally unstable, though the police investigation is underway.

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