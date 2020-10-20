Pakistan Army forges operational synergy with JeM, LeT to launch coordinated attacks in Kashmir: Report

Over the years, many have alleged links between the Pakistan Army and terror outfits that have attacked India. Now, reports claim that the Army has forged operational synergy with terrorists in Kashmir which in turn has led to coordinated terror attacks.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the country's intelligence agency, the ISI, has given active support to Pakistan-based terror groups to launch attacks against India. This had come in the wake of the Indian government abrogating Article 370 last year.
As per the HT report, intelligence inputs reviewed by the publication shows that a series of meetings have taken place between senior functionaries of banned terrorist organizations including LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and the Taliban. Reportedly, the first meeting had taken place on December 27, 2019 and Amir Hamza the General Secretary of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa had met with senior functionaries of the JeM to eke out a plan of action and intensify operations against India.
As per an IANS report published on Monday that quotes a top government source, the ISI had held a held a meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin to push militants into Kashmir to carry out unrest in the valley. Both these individuals are Specially Designated 'Global Terrorist' as per the US Department of State.
To execute this, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a high-level meeting with heads of terror organisations at Kotli on October 4, 2020 and at Nikial on October 7, 2020, the source said. The meeting was attended by Syed Salahuddin and Hafiz Saeed, all launch pad commanders and guides of various tanzeems. The source said that each tanzeem has been allotted Rs 20 lakhs and an additional Rs 30 lakhs have been promised, if successful operations are conducted by them.
(With inputs from IANS)