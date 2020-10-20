Pakistan Army forges operational synergy with JeM, LeT to launch coordinated attacks in Kashmir: Report

Over the years, many have alleged links between the Pakistan Army and terror outfits that have attacked India. Now, reports claim that the Army has forged operational synergy with terrorists in Kashmir which in turn has led to coordinated terror attacks.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the country's intelligence agency, the ISI, has given active support to Pakistan-based terror groups to launch attacks against India. This had come in the wake of the Indian government abrogating Article 370 last year.