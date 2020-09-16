211 terrorist incidents in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, 455 attacks in preceding 400 days

There have been 211 terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019 to September 9, 2020 against 455 attacks in the previous year, the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Central Government had announced the decision to aborgate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

In a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly since August 5.

There were 211 terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 402 days, he said.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from 05.08.2019 to 09.09.2020," he said.

"The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations," he added.

Security Forces keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them, he further said.