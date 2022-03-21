Padma Awards 2022: Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred with Padma Bhushan award

Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Monday conferred with Padma Bhushan award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The veteran leader accepted the award from Preisdent of India - Ram Nath Kovind.

Prominent awardees include Padma Vibhushan recipients General Rawat (posthumous) and late chairman of Gita Press Radhey Shyam, Padma Bhushan awardees Azad, Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous), Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, Covishield's maker Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla among others.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:24 PM IST