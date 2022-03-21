Padma Awards 2022: Gen Bipin Rawat conferred with Padma Vibhushan award posthumously at Rashtrapati Bhavan

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year was on Monday conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

His daughters Kritika Rawat and Tarini Rawat accepted the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Home Ministry had announced the Padma Awards on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. General Rawat was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. He was India's, longest-serving four-star General. General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and twelve other defence force personnel had also died in the helicopter crash.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:15 PM IST