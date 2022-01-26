Padma Awards 2022: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses to accept award

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has refused to accept the Padma Bhushan award which was to be conferred on him on Republic Day. In a press statement, he claimed that he is not aware that he is being honoured, but if that were so, he is refusing it. “I have no idea whether the award was being given to me, as nobody had told me anything about it. If I am being conferred the award, then I am refusing it,” said Bhattacharjee in a press statement.

Incidentally, Bhattacharjee was chosen for the award for his contribution in Public Affairs from West Bengal. It may be recalled that in 2008 another former Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu, had refused to accept the Bharat Ratna award. Ace singer Sandhya Mukherjee, too, has refused to accept her Padma Shri award. She is miffed as she was told about the award two days before the formal announcement.

“I am not physically fit. What took them so long to give me an award? It is an insult to me. I am happy however, that I could entertain people for so many years and that is enough for me,” said Sandhya. It is pertinent to mention that ace Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee had also refused to accept the Padma Shri award.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:06 AM IST