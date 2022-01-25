West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata Banerjee govt, says 'there is no democracy in state'

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday slammed the state government and claimed that no voters are ‘safe’ in this state.

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dhankhar alleged that she didn't abide by the Constitution.

“In West Bengal there is no democracy. The rulers rule this state and not law. Mamata Banerjee has forgotten that the Governor of the state should be given respect. People of this state had to pay a heavy price after they voted as per their choice,” said Dhankhar on National Voters Day.

Slamming the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Dhankhar alleged that the Speaker had ‘blacked out’ his speech twice in the Assembly.

“According to Article 168, the Governor is number one in the legislature, second in the House. I will not withstand such unconstitutional work. If the Speaker henceforth blacks out addresses of the Governor, then he will face music of law,” mentioned Dhankhar. He also added that the language in which the Speaker writes letters to Governor House is ‘unconstitutional’.

Taking a further jibe at the state government, Dhankhar stated that despite asking several questions to the state government on several issues, the state government didn’t reply to him.

“During the pandemic there was a scam of several crore rupees in the state. I had asked a question on several issues but I didn’t get a single reply. I will also make it clear that there is no bill pending at the Governor House as every bill is passed within 48 hours,” Dhankhar reiterated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Speaker had time and again claimed that due to the Governor Howrah Municipal Corporation election couldn’t be held along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation after Dhankhar refused to sign the bill separating Howrah from Bally Municipal Corporation.

The state Governor also slammed the Speaker for allegedly not informing him about Assembly resolution on extension of BSF’s area of operation.

Reacting to the Governor, the Speaker said that the Assembly is a place where Dhankhar should maintain his ‘jurisdiction’.

“The Governor had told us that he will just pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on the eve of Republic Day, it was not known to us that he will be utilizing this platform for a press conference. It is completely uncourteous,” reacted Bandhopadhyay.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed Dhankhar claiming that the Governor is ‘working at the behest of BJP’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:54 PM IST