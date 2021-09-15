P. Chidambaram turns 76: Some lesser known facts about the senior Congress leader

P. Chidambaram was born on September 15,1945, in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. He is one of the most prolific political leaders in India. Chidambaram has been a member of the Indian Parliament for a very long time. He has been part of the Indian politics since 1984.

P. Chidambaram, who has had a significant contribution in politics, hails from a family of high academic achievers, and this is visible in the etiquettes he follows.

On the politician's 76th birthday, here are some lesser known facts about him:

1. P. Chidambaram's full name is Palaniappan Chidambaram. He completed his schooling in Chennai and his Bachelor's degree from Madras Christian College of Higher Secondary School and Loyola college.

2. He holds a law degree. Chidambaram enrolled himself as a lawyer in the Madras High Court. He became a senior advocated in 1984, leading him to practice in the Supreme Court as well.

3. Chidambaram has also contributed in starting the 'Radical Review' with other renowned journalists and activists.

4. In 1984, he was elected to the Lok Sabha (lower house) of the Indian Parliament from the Sivaganga constituency of Tamil Nadu.

5. During the Rajiv Gandhi governance, he was appointed as a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Commerce and later in the Ministry of Personnel on 21 September, 1984.

6. In 1996, he joined the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) which was part of a coalition government led by the Janata Party.

7. Chidambaram is a four times Minister of Finance and he was also appointed as the Union Home Minister in 2008, after the resignation of Shivaraj Patil.

8. The Indian National Congress appointed P. Chidambaram as one of thirteen senior spokespersons on September 15, 2014. Two years later, he was elected as an MP of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament.

9. P. Chidambaram discovered that he is suffering from Crohn's disease and due to his medical condition he distant himself from major involvements in politics.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:40 PM IST