Owaisi questions Uddhav's definition of secular

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed newly elected Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who answered a question on secularism with another question asking, what is secularism.
Soon after the new CM’s swearing-in ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray was asked whether Shiv Sena has accepted secularism after joining hands with the Congress and NCP. Uddhav tried to sideline the question by asking, "What does secular mean? It is what's written in the Constitution."
Owaisi took it upon himself to make sure the new CM of Maharashtra knows what secularism, the constitution of India guarantees actually means. He also slammed Uddhav for asking what it means as it is mentioned in his alliance’s Common Minimum Programme.
Owaisi tweeted today saying,“Arre @OfficeofUTit isn’t a philosophical question that requires deep meditation. It’s a bad look to ask meanings of words from your own Common Minimum Program. Anyway, take some gyan. It means:-No Hindu Rashtra-No discrimination between faithsSamjhey?”
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Thursday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state would waive farmers' loans and ensure 80 per cent quota in jobs to local/domicile youth.
In a major deviation from its known pro-Hindutva stance of the past 30 years, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi announced a "secular, all-inclusive" Common Minimum Programme as it prepared to form the new Maharashtra government in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress on Thursday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)