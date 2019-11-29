Owaisi questions Uddhav's definition of secular

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed newly elected Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who answered a question on secularism with another question asking, what is secularism.

Soon after the new CM’s swearing-in ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray was asked whether Shiv Sena has accepted secularism after joining hands with the Congress and NCP. Uddhav tried to sideline the question by asking, "What does secular mean? It is what's written in the Constitution."

Owaisi took it upon himself to make sure the new CM of Maharashtra knows what secularism, the constitution of India guarantees actually means. He also slammed Uddhav for asking what it means as it is mentioned in his alliance’s Common Minimum Programme.