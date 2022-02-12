Owaisi Brings Hijab In UP Polls, Targets Akhilesh On Keeping Mum

The Hijab controversy of Karnataka has now reached to Uttar Pradesh polls with All India Majlis Ethedul Musalmeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi raising this issue during campaign.

In a campaign rally at minority-dominated Rampur, Owaisi targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for keeping mum on the Hijab issue. He said that it is surprising as why Akhilesh is not speaking on this controversy and maintaining silence. Owaisi said that hijab is the issue of privacy and it is a fundamental right given in the constitution of India besides being an issue of women empowerment.

The AIMIM chief has been raising the hijab issue in his elections rallies of UP ever since it started in Karnataka. While addressing a public meeting Owaisi said that, he had spoken to the girl and her father who had shouted the slogan `Allah Hu Akbar’ after being surrounded by saffron goons. He said that hijab issue has been raised unnecessarily in this country and instead people should concentrate on educating girls.

While in Rampur, AIMIM chief also spoke on SP leader Azam Khan who is currently lodged in jail and said that he pray to God for resolving the problems faced by him.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:01 PM IST