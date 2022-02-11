UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav will lose his seat, says union minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday campaigned for the candidates of his party in Varanasi, ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur launched a scathing attack on opposition and accused them of indulging in appeasement politics. The union minister was also confident that Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lose his from his constituency this time.

"They (Congress) talk about bikini, hijab, CAA,Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement. You can write down, Akhilesh will lose from his seat," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Thakur also hit out at the opposition accusing them of raising issues where 'international links also join' but the public reject their claims and trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

"After every election post-2014, few Opposition parties always try to do something, where international links also join. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such blames & trusts PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Taking a jibe at RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, the union minster said, "A few dynastical people don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again.

The first phase of the all important UP elections took place on February 10, the second phase of UP elections will be on February 14, third phase on February 20th, fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be on March 7.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:54 AM IST