Oversmart Twitter user claims he wasn't thermal scanned, backtracks after Ahmedabad Airport shares CCTV footage

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there are many who have complained of a laxity in the checking standards at various airports.

"One Japanese friend came to India 4 days ago and she had shared this self declaration form given to her at the Immigration Counter at Delhi Airport. She told me that after filing this form no test or screening was done," wrote one Twitter user on March 2.

"There is no entry screening at #Nagpur #Airport and NO WEARING A MASK," commented another user on March 16.

Many have also lamented the lack of screening options available to domestic passengers. This reporter can confirm that even less than two days ago there was no screening available for domestic passengers at Mumbai Airport.

But even as these reports come forth, a man who landed in Ahmedabad airport recently, took to Twitter to falsely accuse the airport authorities of not screening him properly. The Airport Authorities however were quick to respond, sharing CCTV footage of the man being screened. Following the reveal, he backtracked, adding that he had thought that was a "simple eye check up".

The Twitter account has now been deleted.