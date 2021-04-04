Over a dozen injured in mishap at UP’s Lanco Power Project

Over a dozen workers were injured, five of them seriously, when shuttering at Lanco Power Project at Anpara in Sonbhadra district caved in on Sunday morning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe and officials to supervise rescue operations. The Chief Minister has issued directives to provide best medical facility to the injured at government cost and fixed responsibility on those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed the Principal Secretary Energy to submit a detailed report by evening to initiate action against those responsible. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Rescue operation was on to take out people still trapped inside the debris. So farm, about 13 people have been rescued and admitted to hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical.

Angry workers gathered at the main gate of the unit and raised slogans against the management demanding action against the guilty and compensation to their colleagues who were working in the night shift. Police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The incident happened when an inspection was on at an under construction unit of the power plant. Shuttering for a roof could not take the load of people working on it and caved in. Workers’ Union alleged that shuttering was loose and not done properly by the project engineers and contractors used poor quality material.