Over 900 scientists, scholars demand 'immediate withdrawal' of Citizenship Amendment Bill

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh today took to Twitter to share a statement by a group of Indian scientists and scholars. The statement, signed by over 900 individuals expresses "dismay at the reported plans to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in the parliament".

The Congress has decided to opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Ramesh took to Twitter to share the link. He wrote, "While the blatantly & brazenly unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill will be bulldozed by the Home Minister in Parliament, this statement by scientists & scholars gives hope that the flame of Gandhi's India still flickers & will not be extinguished."