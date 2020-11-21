Over 25 deaths reported due to railway accidents between Kalyan-Dombilvli

Thane: According to the railway official, 25 deaths have been reported for the last 20 days, in both the GRP station limits. Kalyan records maximum deaths within the same span.

With the increase in the frequency of local trains functioning daily on Central line, the number of footfalls too increased in spite of the rise in the railway accidents. These accidental deaths have been registered under both Dombivli and Kalyan GRP stations (Government Railway Protection) stations.

"From November 1 to 20, total 25 accidental deaths have been reported. Out of these 17 registered under Kalyan GRP while, others under Dombivli GRP station. Out of these total accidents, three have died after falling off from running local while, other have died while crossing the railway tracks," said a GRP official.

Among the 17 deaths registered under Kalyan GRP, two commuters have died after falling off the train, while remaining have lost their lives while crossing railway line. The maximum accidents of victims while crossing the tracks had taken place between Dombivli and Vitthalwadi railway stations, informed official.

"As far as Dombivli section is concerned out of 25 deaths, 8 have been registered under the same. In these, one accident has reported due to falling off the local, while others have lost their lives after getting hit by running trains while crossing the tracks," said GRP official from Dombivli.

The maximum accidents have occurred between Kopar and Thakurli railway stations. The age group of all the victims is between 20 to 40 years old, informed official.