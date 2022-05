Over 200 people challaned for drunk driving in Noida

Noida: Over 2,000 vehicles were checked and challans issued to 215 people, who were allegedly found driving in an inebriated condition, in Noida and Greater Noida, police officials said on Tuesday.

The challans were issued during an inspection of vehicles by police officials across three police zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- on Monday evening, a police spokesperson said.

"The campaign was conducted on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh. Senior police officers had also hit the ground to lead foot marches for inspection in busy areas of the district including markets, near shopping malls, metro stations, key roads and junctions," the spokesperson said.

"Barricades were set up at strategic locations on roads. As many as 2,365 suspicious vehicles were checked and challans issued to 215 people who were found driving vehicles in an inebriated condition," the police official added.

Police officials also interacted with local residents and traders, informing them about the emergency helpline numbers and preventive measures for COVID-19, including norms mandating use of face masks in public places.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:15 AM IST