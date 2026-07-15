Over 1,000 Apply For First CEO Post Of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust; Retired IAS, IPS Officers Lead Race | File

Ayodhya: The race to become the first Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has attracted an unusually diverse pool of candidates, with retired IAS officers, former IPS officers, an ex-Army Lieutenant General and even journalists joining more than 1,000 applicants from across the country.

The overwhelming response has prompted the temple trust to consider expanding the number of applications to be scrutinised by the selection committee. Officials said around 1,000 applications had been received and the number could rise further before the scrutiny process begins.

Among the prominent applicants is retired IAS officer and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, who confirmed that he had applied after learning about the vacancy through media reports. "Finding myself suitable under the criteria laid down by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the post of CEO, I have submitted my application," he said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh has also applied for the post. Retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Thakur, who has served in counter-insurgency operations and was posted in Lucknow as a Corps Commander, is another applicant. Retired bureaucrat Kant Chaturvedi, who earlier served as Additional Chief Secretary in Uttar Pradesh and later chaired the Shri Sai Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, has also entered the race.

The post has also drawn interest from journalists and professionals from the private sector, reflecting the national appeal of one of the country's most prestigious temple management positions.

Officials said applications would first be segregated according to eligibility before detailed scrutiny begins. "Around 500 applications were received within hours of the notification being issued. With such a strong response in less than 24 hours, the total number of applications is expected to reach several thousand by the closing date. A separate committee will therefore be required to examine the applications in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria," a Trust member said.

The Trust has constituted a three-member selection committee headed by former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. The panel also includes former Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Sources said the committee is expected to meet after the July 19 deadline for applications. Eligible candidates will then be shortlisted and invited for interviews. The committee will submit its recommendations to the Trust, which will take the final decision.

The CEO will oversee the administrative and operational management of the Ram Temple, supervise the Trust's projects and coordinate with government agencies and other stakeholders.

According to the eligibility criteria, applicants should be below 58 years of age, have at least 20 years of administrative experience and be willing to reside in Ayodhya. They should also be proficient in both Hindi and English. The notification gives preference to candidates with experience in managing large institutions or organisations. Salary will be negotiated with the selected candidate. The appointment will initially be for three years and may be extended based on performance.