Over 1 lakh youngsters between 12-14 age group inoculated with 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Union Health Ministry

More than 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been so far administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the Union health ministry informed Friday.

"Over 1 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young warriors who got vaccinated. Let's continue this momentum!" Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

According to official government figures, more than 2.22 Crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, against the estimated population of 101.3 crore beneficiaries aged 15 years and above, a total of 181.24 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country as of March 21, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Of the estimated population of 101.3 crore, 96.81 crore (96 per cent) beneficiaries have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, 82.09 crore (81 per cent) have been administered both the doses and 2.17 crore have received the precaution dose, Mandaviya said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:17 PM IST