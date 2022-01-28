e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Over 1 crore precaution doses administered, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

FPJ Web Desk
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: PTI

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that the country has achieved another milestone, he wrote, "In just 19 days, more than 1 crore Precaution Doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and eligible people above 60+ age."

With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 last year announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age, who have comorbidities, will also have the option to take the booster dose on a recommendation from doctors starting January 10.

