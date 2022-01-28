Over 1 crore precaution doses administered, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that the country has achieved another milestone, he wrote, "In just 19 days, more than 1 crore Precaution Doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and eligible people above 60+ age."

With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 25 last year announced the administration of precautionary doses for healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age, who have comorbidities, will also have the option to take the booster dose on a recommendation from doctors starting January 10.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:51 PM IST