Outgoing Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi

Guwahati (Assam): Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi here at the Raj Bhawan.

It is still not confirmed as to who will become the next chief minister of the state after the BJP-led NDA alliance registered a resounding win in the recent assembly polls. Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be the next chief minister of the state. However, a formal announcement is likely to be made after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting which is currently underway at the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

Party National Organising Secretary BL Santosh, Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, who was also the in-charge of the election along with two central observers, are present in the meeting with the newly-elected BJP MLAs of the state.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam, winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.