'Our Team Is Not Going To Stop': Rahul Gandhi Vows To Continue Political Resistance Against Modi Govt | Videos | ANI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that his party’s ongoing struggle against the government will not cease, declaring that the collective political resistance will continue until it reaches its "end goal."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital here, the Congress leader invoked the word "perseverance," emphasizing that his team is prepared for a long-drawn-out battle.

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"I used the word 'perseverance' at the press conference yesterday, that this team of ours is not going to stop. Sooner or later—whether tomorrow, the day after, in three months, six months, a year, or two years—it will not stop. It will reach the end goal," Gandhi said.

Maintaining a sense of mystery regarding the party's future strategy, he added, "I cannot tell you exactly how we will get there, because that would spoil the surprise, and we want to maintain the excitement and sense of surprise for you and the country."

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Gandhi further guaranteed that the Congress party would sustain the momentum built during recent mobilizations. "I guarantee you that just as we mobilized—with such energy, strength, and unity—we will continue to fight together in the same spirit," he stated.

While expressing his high regard for the judiciary, the Lok Sabha LoP clarified that the party's political agitation would remain independent of judicial outcomes.

"Thank you to the Supreme Court—we have immense respect for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, and the Indian judicial system; they have a role to play, and we hope they will play it. However, we are political people; no matter what happens, or which institution plays a role or doesn't, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue, and it will triumph," he added.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the central government, vowing that those responsible for undermining the democratic process will be "brought to justice."

"...It is our commitment to you that the people who have done this, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, the lady who's hiding right now in Dehradun, and others are going to be brought to justice...", the Gandhi said.

"Yesterday, you saw an expression not of the political party standing here, but an expression of the people of India...We would like to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India, who stood with us against what is being done. This is not about us. This is about the people of India. This is about the future of the people of India, and we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you, are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country. It is our commitment to you that the people who have done this, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, the lady who's hiding right now in Dehradun, and others are going to be brought to justice...", he further said.