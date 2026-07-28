'Our Leader, Our Hero': Massive Crowd Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan At Bhubaneswar Airport After Resignation

Thousands of BJP workers and supporters gathered at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport on Tuesday to welcome former Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan, putting up a massive show of support days after his resignation from the Union Cabinet.

The airport premises witnessed heavy crowds as supporters carrying saffron and red-orange placards, many featuring Pradhan's photograph, lined the arrival area. Posters bearing slogans such as "Our Leader, Our Hero" and "I Stand With Dharmendra Pradhan", alongside the BJP's lotus symbol, dominated the gathering.

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Videos from the airport showed supporters cheering, raising slogans of "Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabad", waving placards, and recording the moment on their mobile phones as they waited for the BJP leader's arrival. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the swelling crowd around the terminal and the convoy route.

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Second Grand Welcome In Two Days

The enthusiastic reception in Bhubaneswar came just a day after Pradhan received a hero's welcome from BJP and NDA MPs at Parliament following his resignation as Education Minister on July 25.

As he arrived at Parliament on Monday, Pradhan stepped out of his vehicle, greeted supporters with folded hands, and made his way through cheering lawmakers who draped him in a traditional shawl and placed a ceremonial cap on his head. Responding to criticism from the Opposition, Pradhan declared, "I am a street fighter."

His resignation followed weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and demands for accountability in the examination process.

Congress Targets BJP Over Celebration

The BJP's public display of solidarity drew sharp criticism from the Congress.

Reacting to the celebrations, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said, "They did the same thing with the rapists of Bilkis Bano. It is their habit," taking a swipe at the ruling party for celebrating Pradhan despite his resignation.

Even as political sparring continues, the turnout at Bhubaneswar airport reflected strong grassroots support for the senior BJP leader, with hundreds of party workers turning his arrival into a large political show of strength.