'I Won't Delete': Odisha BJP MP's Daughter Backs CJP Protesters Over Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation In Alleged Instagram Post

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may have brought student demonstrations to an end, but the conversation surrounding the movement continues to gather momentum online. Social media platforms are now buzzing over alleged Instagram posts by Archita Sachin Rahar, daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which have sparked widespread debate.

The screenshots, which have been widely circulated across X, Reddit and Instagram, claim to show Archita expressing support for the protesting students despite her family's political affiliation.

Alleged instagram post sparks online buzz

According to screenshots being shared online, Archita reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation by posting, "My family is with DP but I am with students."

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The statement quickly went viral, with many social media users praising what they described as an example of an individual taking an independent stand despite belonging to a prominent political family. The screenshots have since been reposted thousands of times, fuelling conversations around the student movement even after the protests concluded.

However, the authenticity of these screenshots has not been independently verified.

Claims of pressure to delete the post

The online discussion intensified after several users alleged that members associated with Dharmendra Pradhan's team contacted Aparajita Sarangi, requesting that the Instagram post be removed.

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According to these unverified claims, instead of deleting the post, Archita allegedly shared details of the request on her Instagram account, further reinforcing her support for the students.

These allegations remain based solely on social media posts, and there is no official confirmation supporting them.

Instagram account no longer accessible

Adding to the speculation, Archita Rahar's Instagram profile is currently unavailable.

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It remains unclear whether the account has been deactivated, deleted by the user or removed for any other reason. There has been no official statement from either Archita Rahar or Aparajita Sarangi regarding the circulating screenshots or the current status of the account.