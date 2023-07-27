Opposition Parties Alliance INDIA To Meet In Mumbai On August 25, 26

PTI

The next meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA will be held in Mumbai on August 25, 26. An 11-member coordination committee is likely to be finalised in the meeting, the third such after the Patna and Bengaluru meet.

The alliance leaders are also planning to set up four-five other committees including the ones for campaign management, communication, and overseeing rallies.

The meeting will be crucial since the 26-party pact -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- is likely to discuss among its partners seat-sharing, poll preparations, and campaign management. Work is also underway to decide on the main secretariat for the alliance in Delhi.



A number of meetings are being planned in different parts of the country before the main election campaign begins for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 26 opposition parties which are part of the opposition alliance are - the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).