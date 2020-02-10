Opposing BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Joshi's remarks are significant a section portrays the BJP as representing the Hindus as a whole and opposing the party is projected as being anti-Hindu or even anti-national. Earlier, Goa RSS Chief Laxman Behare on February 5 said Hindu dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world.

"The RSS has been putting efforts to take India to newer heights in the world. The organisational structure of Hindu dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world. The Sangh is trying to establish those values in society since the past 94 years," Behare had said.

He had said that Bhaiyaji Joshi would visit Goa on February 8 and 9. "Joshi has invited all 40 MLAs, Goa Archbishop and others to create awareness about the RSS and its work among the people," he had said.