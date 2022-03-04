Operation Ganga: Go First joins in, to operate 2 flights daily till March 10

Wadia group's low cost carrier Go First on Friday said it has joined the evacuation mission of bringing home Indians from war-torn Ukraine. The carrier today flew its first evacuation flight to Budapest on Thursday via Kuwait to bring home stranded Indian nationals and returned with 177 passengers on its A-320 aircraft.

Go First will operate two flights daily till March 10, 2022 as part of the Operation Ganga mission. It will also endeavor to provide any additional flights as the Ministry of External affairs may require.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, “This is a massive humanitarian crisis, and we applaud the efforts to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country. Go First will be supporting the

Government of India with many more evacuation flights that are required to help Indians return to their loved ones."

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:52 PM IST