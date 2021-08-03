Only 6 ceasefire violations recorded at LoC and IB after India-Pakistan truce in February, Centre tells Lok Sabha

While there were 380 incidents of ceasefire violations in January and 278 in February, there was not a single incident of ceasefire violation in March, just one in April, three in May, and two in June.

The minister said immediate and effective retaliation by the Indian Army and the BSF personnel is carried out during instances of unprovoked firings and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Nityanand Rai said the government's consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence.

The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable, and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner.

India and Pakistan continue to maintain regular channels of communication through the respective High Commissions and other established mechanisms, he said.

The minister also said that according to reports, representatives of various political parties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the joint statement and several countries have issued statements welcoming the development as an important and positive step.