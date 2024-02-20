Ongoing Farmers Agitation Is Politically Motivated: Former Punjab Minister Maninderjit Singh Bitta

Maninderjit Singh Bitta, former Punjab Minister and Chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front, has weighed in on the ongoing farmers' protests, cautioning against the politicization of agitations for rights. Speaking during his visit to Vapi, Bitta emphasized the importance of conducting such movements responsibly and raised concerns about the potential infiltration of anti-social elements into the protests.

Expressing his views on the 'Dilli Chalo' march organized by farmers demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) law, Bitta cautioned against the exploitation of such protests for political gains. He highlighted the need for a nuanced understanding of the underlying issues and emphasized the importance of dialogue between the government and protesting groups to find amicable solutions.

Bitta raised pertinent questions about the concentration of farmer agitation primarily in Punjab, suggesting that external forces may be attempting to exploit the movement for their own agendas. He warned against the infiltration of anti-social elements into the protests, emphasizing the potential threat to the nation's peace and stability.

In his remarks, Bitta also condemned those who have issued threats against the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He praised Modi's leadership, citing decisions such as combating terrorism, revoking Article 370 in Kashmir, and facilitating the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as significant milestones for the country. He urged for unity in safeguarding India's honor and pride, particularly in the face of external pressures.

Bitta sounded a note of caution regarding the involvement of Khalistani elements in the protests, alleging a conspiracy to destabilize Delhi and the nation under the guise of the farmers' movement. He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue between the government and protesters to address grievances and find mutually beneficial solutions.