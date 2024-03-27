One More Nephew ‘Deserts’ Paras, May Join Chirag Camp

Pashupati Kumar Paras | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras continues to be at the receiving end of his nephews as after LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, Bihar RLJP president and MP Prince Raj shocked the former by meeting a senior BJP leader. Raj is son of Ram Chandra Paswan, younger brother of LJP founder and union leader late Ram Vilas Paswan. Raj, RLJP MP from Samastipur, met BJP general secretary and the party in charge of Bihar Vinod Tawde, creating speculations whether he was coming closer to Chirag camp.

Later, he shared photos of his meeting with Tawde and commented, “I met BJP general secretary and party's Bihar in charge in a cordial atmosphere and extended my greetings to him on the occasion of Holi.” Raj’s meeting with Tawde assumes special significance as he is keen to contest Lok Sabha election from Samastipur again on Chirag's LJP (Ram Vilas) ticket if BJP succeeds in convincing him to give him ticket to the former.

There is also a buzz that Raj can even join the BJP if Chirag refuses to accommodate him. Raj was among five other LJP MPs who were responsible for a major split in the party in 2021 following Ram Vilas's demise. Out of total six MPs of undivided LJP, Paras, his nephew Raj, Veena Devi, Mehboob Ali Kaisar and Chandan Singh had engineered a split in the party and formed a new party, RLJP. While replying to a media query whether he would bury the hatchet with his uncle, Chirag said, "My uncle had left us and now he has to decide whether he wants to return.If my uncle decides to contest the election together, he is fully welcome.”