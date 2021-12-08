One dead, six injured after speeding Mercedes crashes into number of vehicles in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

One 36-year-old man killed while at least six others were injured after a Mercedes car on Tuesday evening crashed into a number of vehicles at Bengaluru's Indiranagar market area, reported news agency ANI.

The speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler from behind and in order to escape from the accident spot, continued to crash into a number of other vehicles on the road, police officials told ANI.

The driver of the speeding car had been identified as Suveed Cardio (43) while the deceased person had been identified as Hari Mahant (36).

While the injured persons had been identified as bike rider Anand Kumar (36); the driver of a car Mahesh (27); passengers Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22); auto drivers Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30), as per the police.

According to NDTV, the Mercedes Benz first hit a bike and, in an attempt to flee, it hit a parked Maruti Alto car, killing its driver on the spot. The car was tossed over and hit a couple of other vehicles.

As per the report, a total of seven vehicles, including two cars, two autos, two tempos, and a two-wheeler, were damaged in the accident apart from the Mercedes.

All the injured were taken to Chinmaya Mission Hospital hospital in the city. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

