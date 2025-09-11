Once Again, Modi–Dhami Chemistry On Display: A New Model Of Disaster Management In Uttarakhand

Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, known for its divine natural beauty and spiritual identity, has in recent years faced several natural disasters. Floods, landslides, and cloudbursts have left a deep impact on the state’s development and people’s lives. Yet, amidst these challenges, a new ray of hope has emerged — born out of the strong chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which is now being hailed as a new model of disaster management across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a deep emotional bond with Uttarakhand. He has often expressed his special attachment to “Devbhoomi” from public platforms. From the reconstruction of Kedarnath to the most recent disaster, he has personally monitored relief and rescue operations and maintained constant dialogue with CM Dhami. His commitment to providing all possible support to the state government has given Uttarakhand a strong pillar of support.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, but due to bad weather, the survey could not take place. Instead, he held a meeting in Dehradun with CM Dhami and senior officials to review relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction plans in detail. Before that, at Jolly Grant Airport, he also met with disaster victims and assured them that both the central and state governments stand firmly with them and that every possible assistance will be provided.

He said that no compromise would be made in rehabilitating those who lost everything in Dharali, and if required, rules would be amended.

In this meeting, Prime Minister Modi also announced an immediate relief package of ₹1200 crore for Uttarakhand. This package will prove to be a major support for the rehabilitation of affected families.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a multi-dimensional approach. He said that the central government had already sent inter-ministerial teams to Uttarakhand to assess the damage. Based on their detailed reports, further assistance would be considered. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured. Children orphaned due to the recent floods and landslides will be provided long-term care and welfare through the “PM CARES for Children” scheme.

He praised the relief and rescue efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, army, state administration, and other service organizations.

Over the past four years, under the leadership of CM Dhami, several reforms have been introduced in disaster management within the state. Quick response timings have given disaster management a new dimension. CM Dhami himself issued directives to accelerate relief and rescue operations and monitored arrangements on the ground. District administrations ensured immediate support, food, shelter, and essential facilities for affected families. Damage assessment reports were prepared district-wise and sent to the Centre to ensure timely aid.

The Modi–Dhami chemistry has paved the way for making the state self-reliant and confident. People now believe that when leadership is strong, sensitive, and visionary, even challenges as massive as ‘mountains’ start to feel smaller. That is why Uttarakhand is now moving forward with renewed speed on the path of relief, reconstruction, and development.