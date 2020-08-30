Onam a Hindu festival? An epic Twitter war pitting Mahabali and Vamana

According to legend, Asura king Mahabali ruled over Kerala and was loved by the masses. He soon became the powerful king. His popularity made gods insecure and they approached Lord Vishnu to expel Mahabali from the kingdom.

Lord Vishnu agreed to help them and took a form of a Brahmin dwarf called Vamana and approached Mahabali who was performing yagnya (fire sacrifice).

Mahabali promised Vamana to ask for a wish. Vamana asked for three paces of land, after which he grew in stature and his first step covered the sky, second covered netherworld. For the final and third step, Mahabali offered his own head.

Lord Vishnu was impressed and he granted Mahabali a boon which allowed him to visit Kerala once a year. This annual visit is marked as Onam.