Onam 2020: Significance, rituals and all you need to know about the harvest festival

Onam is the annual festival celebrated by Malayalis across the globe. It falls in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, which is usually August-September in the Gregorian calendar. The festival marks mythologies related to the Mahabali, Vamana, Kashyapa, and Parashurama.

It is celebrated with numerous events that include Vallam Kali (boat race), Pookkalam (flower rangoli), Kummati Kali (mask dance), Pulikali (tiger dance), Onathallu (martial arts), and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), among others. The grand Onam feast is called Onam Sadhya. Onam is a harvest festival, one of three major festivals celebrated by Malayalis along with Vishu and Thiruvathira, and it is observed with numerous festivities. The ten days are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. The first and the last day are particularly important. This year, it began August 22 and the celebrations will end August 31.

While every year this festival is celebrated with great excitement, this year the celebrations will not be grand amid the pandemic.