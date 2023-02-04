ON CAMERA: Youths manhandle pup in UP's Bareilly; police responds after shocking video surfaces

ON CAMERA: Youths manhandle pup in UP's Bareilly; shocking video surfaces |

Bareilly (UP): A shocking act of animal cruelty was captured on camera where two youths were seen manhandling a pup in UP's Bareilly. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet.

Disgusting 👎👎#AnimalAbuse #AnimalCruelty pic.twitter.com/CzQudajgxk — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) February 3, 2023

Video shows act of cruelty

In the video posted on Twitter by Vidit Sharma, two youths are seen holding a puppy to his limbs in their hands. The poor puppy is seen hanging as they walk around. Later they start swinging him and playing with him.

The boy seen in the video then takes him close to a wall and swings the puppy towards another one sitting on the wall while the girl with him laughs and claps out of joy. The boy then continued to swing the puppy until finally the girl stops him.

The Bareilly Police immediately responded after the video was brought to their notice. Replying to Sharma's tweet, Bareilly Police said, "In-charge Inspector Baradari, Bareilly has been directed to take necessary legal action in the referred case." More details in the case are awaited.

Another incident involving animal cruelty was reported in Dec 2022

In Dec 2022, two youths in Bareilly cut off the ear of a puppy and the tail of another one. The two young dogs, bleeding profusely, were then locked in a room. The youths were said to be under the influence of alcohol when they involved in this act of animal cruelty. Reportedly, the drunkards even ate the chopped body parts of the pup.

The disturbing video showing the victim dogs bleeding in pain surfaced on social media. One of the puppy was seen being tied to a wall, while the another lied down in a nearby corner. Meanwhile, attempts to cover up the blood-shed resulted during the incident were seen underway. The footage shared by a journalist named Avinash Tiwari tried to expose the shocking case from UP's Bareilly.

Accused was identified and case against him was registered

Hindi news portal Aaj Tak revealed in a news report that the young dogs are critical while identifying one of the accused as Mukesh Valmiki. The report mentioned that Valmiki and one another consumed the chopped body parts of the puppies, mercilessly, along with a pinch of salt and a sip of alcohol.

News agency IANS reported that Satyam Gaur, associated with the People for Animal organization, got information, and rescued the two pups and took them to a vet for treatment.

The media outlet further added that an animal activist named Dheeraj Pathak brought the matter to the notice of police and lodged a complaint in this regard. Inspector Daya Shankar said that action would soon be taken on the basis of the report. The two youths are absconding, IANS added.