Bareilly Shocker! Short of snacks, 2 drunkards cut & eat puppies' ears & tail with salt; case registered

Bareilly Shocker! Short of snacks, 2 drunkards cut & eat puppies' ears & tail | FPJ

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, two youths in Bareilly cut off the ear of a puppy and the tail of another one. The two young dogs, bleeding profusely, were then locked in a room. The youths were said to be under the influence of alcohol when they involved in this act of animal cruelty. Reportedly, the drunkards even ate the chopped body parts of the pup.

The disturbing video showing the victim dogs bleeding in pain has surfaced on social media. One of the puppy was seen being tied to a wall, while the another lied down in a nearby corner. Meanwhile, attempts to cover up the blood-shed resulted during the incident were seen underway. The footage shared by a journalist named Avinash Tiwari tried to expose the shocking case from UP's Bareilly.

(The video contains disturbing visuals)

Hindi news portal Aaj Tak revealed in a news report that the young dogs are critical while identifying one of the accused as Mukesh Valmiki. The report mentioned that Valmiki and one another consumed the chopped body parts of the puppies, mercilessly, along with a pinch of salt and a sip of alcohol.

News agency IANS reported that Satyam Gaur, associated with the People for Animal organization, got information, and rescued the two pups and took them to a vet for treatment.

The media outlet further added that an animal activist named Dheeraj Pathak brought the matter to the notice of police and lodged a complaint in this regard. Inspector Daya Shankar said that action would soon be taken on the basis of the report. The two youths are absconding, IANS added.