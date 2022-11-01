e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Security guard beaten with sticks by dog owner in Gurugram; video goes viral

This incident reportedly occurred late on a Saturday night on October 29. There hasn't yet been a report of the incident to the police.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
On Camera: Security guard beaten with sticks by dog owner in Gurugram; video goes viral
A quarrel about taking a dog for the walk resulted in the guard being attacked with sticks in Gurugram's Palam Vihar. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera put in place at the gate.

This incident reportedly occurred late on a Saturday night on October 29. There hasn't yet been a report of the incident to the police.

While the dog was being walked, the guard interrupted and was then attacked with sticks by the dog owner. The guard suffered severe injuries as a result.

Immediately after the incident, the guard was admitted to the hospital in an injured condition.

