On Camera: Woman booked for assaulting housekeeping staffer in Greater Noida West condominium |

A 40-year-old woman, Rajinder Kaur, has been booked for allegedly assaulting and kicking a housekeeping staffer over cleanliness in the lobby on the 12th floor of Tower A at Nirala Aspire, an upscale condominium in Greater Noida West.

The accused also allegedly sprayed mosquito repellant into the staffer's eyes. A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing the accused yelling at the staffer and threatening to hit her with slippers, stated a report in Times of India.

Incident details

According to the complaint filed by the staffer's husband, Meetu, who works as a maintenance staffer at the condominium, was cleaning the lobby when a polythene bag, in which she was collecting garbage, tore open and littered the floor near Kaur's flat.

Kaur, who saw the spill, called the society's maintenance supervisor and allegedly abused and slapped Meetu while she was clearing the mess. In the 59-second clip, Kaur can be seen kicking Meetu and threatening to hit her with slippers. She also sprayed mosquito repellant into Meetu's eyes, as alleged by her husband.

Legal proceedings

The FIR was registered against Kaur under sections 323 (assault), 324 (voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means), and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC. However, Kaur was missing from her house when the police team went to arrest her. The SHO of Bisrakh police station, Anil Rajput, said that a police team has been deployed to nab Kaur and further legal proceedings are underway.

Previous incidents

This is not the first incident of assault at a Greater Noida West condominium. In December 2022, a 40-year-old woman was held for assaulting and keeping her domestic help hostage for nearly two months at Cleo County society in Sector 121.

Another resident of the condominium was caught on video slapping a security guard repeatedly in September last year. Sutapa Das, a college teacher, was allegedly angry that the guard was not "quick enough" in opening the gate. She was later arrested.

Response from Residents' Welfare Association and maintenance agency

The residents' welfare association and the maintenance agency of Nirala Aspire could not be reached for a comment on the incident.