 On Camera: Telangana Family Feud Turns Violent After Man Knocks Down 2 Kins Over Deceased Mother's Gold Ornaments
Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
A long-standing property dispute between two brothers in Lakshmipuram village escalated into shocking violence, leaving a woman in critical condition and a man severely injured after being attacked with stones during a family altercation.

The conflict stems from an ongoing disagreement between the siblings over their deceased mother's gold ornaments, which has been simmering for several months. Tensions reached a breaking point on Thursday when the younger brother Ramakrishna and his family launched a brutal assault on elder brother Nagireddy's household.

Disturbing mobile phone footage of the incident, which has since circulated on social media, captures the horrific moments as family members engaged in violent confrontation. The video shows a man grabbing a stone from the ground and striking a woman directly on her head before turning the same weapon against a male family member, knocking him unconscious. The attacker can then be seen searching for additional objects to continue his assault on his own relatives.

According to reports, Nagireddy's wife Padma, who sustained critical head injuries and remains in serious condition, and their son Anjireddy, who suffered severe wounds during the melee. Both victims were immediately transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The brazen daylight attack has shocked the local community, highlighting how property disputes within families can spiral into devastating violence.

Following a formal complaint filed by Nagireddy's family, local police have registered a case against three individuals connected to the assault.

