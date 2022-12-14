Noida cops thrash man with cricket bat, video goes viral; 'This is why UP is No. 1 in custodial deaths' says Congress

Noida youth thrashed by police constable | Admin

Noida: In a viral video, two police brutally thrash a youth with a cricket bat inside a police station. The shocking incident is reportedly from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The undated video of the thrashing has gone viral on social media.

The video was purportedly shot inside Sector 142 police station in Noida.

The video shows two policemen, one of them in uniform, hitting a youngster with a bat. The victim can be heard screaming after he was hit by the police.

Some Twitter users pointed that the video is at least a year old which we couldn't independently verify.

Uttar Pradesh's Congress unit lashed out at Yogi government on Twitter for being inefficient in stopping police brutalities and because of which the state it alleged is holding the to position in number of custodial deaths.

