On Camera: Mobile battery explodes in shop owner's face in MP's Ratlam, dramatic visuals caught on CCTV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
A cell phone battery exploded on a shop owner's face in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, yet he managed a fortunate escape. The event happened in Jaora's Hathikhana neighborhood in Ratlam. The store owner, who has been identified as Akram Ansari, was able to return just in time to rescue himself.

The incident happened on Saturday at 9 o'clock. The shopkeeper was successful in extinguishing the fire, preventing a serious fire disaster. Akram, the shopkeeper who is still alive, has also given advice not to keep faulty batteries close to their bodies.

When a customer came in to get his mobile phone repaired, a mobile blast occurred. The cell phone exploded when the store owner picked it up and attempted to remove the battery, creating a massive ball of flames. As soon as the blast occurred, the customers and the shopowner fled the scene.

