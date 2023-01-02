ON CAMERA: Mob tries to attack church in Chhattisgarh over illegal conversion row; senior IPS officer suffers head injuries

Mob tries to attack church in Chhattisgarh over illegal conversion row; senior IPS officer suffers head injuries | Screengrab

Several people including Narayanpur superintendent of police Sadanand Kumar were injured during protest by members tribal community over alleged illegal conversion in Chhattisgarh.

As per the news agency ANI, they also allegedly vandalised a church in Bangalpara area.

Speaking to ANI, after the attack, Sadanand Kumar said, "Some members of the tribal community went to attack a church in Bangalpara area. During the violence, someone attacked me. An investigation will be conducted into the entire incident."

The visuals of the vandalised premises has surfaced wherein the doors, windows and furniture in the building have been broken by the mob.

@bhupeshbaghel Congress government in your-state how will your allow this to happen? Why this goons are let free to do what they need.minorities are not safe in your sates?@RahulGandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @priyankagandhikindly intervene.Attack on a church in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/C5xyk1fOTv — Roshan Cordeiro (@CordeiroRoshan) January 2, 2023